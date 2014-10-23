Israel yields seen staying low as huge bond rally loses steam

* Israel 10-year yield 2.09 pct vs 2.25 pct for U.S. equivalent

* Israel debt market has 500 bln shekels in government bonds

* Supply of bonds declining while demand increasing

By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A rally in Israeli government bonds fuelled by slowing economic growth, interest rate cuts, disinflation and falling supply looks to be running out of steam but a weak economy should keep yields very low in the near term.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield stood at 2.09 percent on Thursday, close to its 2014 low of 2.06 percent set earlier this week. After plunging from 3.7 percent in January, the yield is now even less than the 2.25 percent paid by the higher-rated U.S. 10-year Treasury bond.

“I don’t think yields will go lower but it will take time to change direction,” said Amir Gil, chief investment officer for pension and other long term savings funds at brokerage Psagot.

“I don’t see any improvement in Israel the next six months because the economy is doing poorly.”

Israel has about 500 billion shekels ($133 billion) of government bonds outstanding, up from below 400 billion in 2010.

The debt market is dominated by local insurance companies and pension funds, with just 5 percent held by foreigners, largely because Israeli bonds are not included in international indexes which many funds use as a benchmark.

Turnover so far this year has held steady at around $900 million a day, triple that of Tel Aviv listed stocks.

A senior finance ministry official said the lack of foreign participation keeps the market free from external shocks.

“We think it’s a good thing because it tends to mitigate the risks,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Near-zero interest rates on bank deposits, which have pushed the public into bond mutual funds, have helped boost the market.

“Government bond funds have a reputation for being safe so more money goes there than to money funds or abroad,” said a senior money manager at a large Israeli insurance firm.

“For every shekel from retail investors that goes into the equity market, 15 shekels go into the bond market.”

Zvi Stepak, chairman of the Meitav DS investment house, added: “They prefer 2 percent to zero.”

DISINFLATION

While Israeli bonds largely track trends in global bond markets, the rally this year has been helped by a weakening economy and a steep drop in inflation from about 2 percent a year ago. In September, the annual rate was -0.3 percent, the first time since 2007 that it was negative.

Expectations for inflation in a year’s time, based on bond yields, stand at 0.9 percent -- below the government’s annual target of 1-3 percent. Investors project inflation of 1.2 percent in two years.

Low inflation and a weakening economy have enabled the Bank of Israel to reduce its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 0.25 percent. Governor Karnit Flug indicated on Oct. 10 that the rate could go even lower and said the central bank has other monetary tools should rates reach zero.

With the U.S. economy recovering, the Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next year, which may push yields up despite forecasts that Israel’s economy will grow a modest 2.2 percent in 2014 and 3 percent in 2015.

Stepak projects the U.S. 10-year yield will increase to 2.7 percent in the next few months and to 3.5 percent in 2015. He said Israeli yields would then need to rise by 4 or 5 percent to compensate investors for the country’s lower credit ratings, which are in the mid-investment-grade single-A bracket.

But while demand for bonds is high, supply has fallen and is expected to decline further in 2015 despite an anticipated rise in the state budget deficit. That could drag on yields.

“Most institutional investors have new money each month -- billions of shekels are looking for investments,” said Eyal Weissblum, director of institutional investment at Infinity Investment Group. “The mix of a surplus of demand and not enough supply creates a situation where government bond yields are only going down.”

According to the Finance Ministry, weekly government bond auctions receive four times more demand than supply. Yet the issuance of tradable bonds has fallen at the expense of a 79 percent rise in 2013 in non-tradable bonds -- special bonds issued to pension funds that pay 4.86 percent plus inflation.

Funds’ portfolios may have up to 30 percent of these bonds and non-tradable bond demand is rising, the ministry said.

For a graph comparing Israeli and U.S. 10-year yields, please click: link.reuters.com/nag33w