FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Israel raises $1.5 bln in dollar-denominated bond issue
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Israel raises $1.5 bln in dollar-denominated bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with amount raised; changes dateline, previous JERUSALEM)

TEL AVIV, March 9 (Reuters) - Israel raised $1.5 billion in a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday, its first such debt offering in three years.

The Finance Ministry said Israel sold $1 billion in a new benchmark 10-year bond and another $500 million by expanding an existing 30-year series.

Israel last tapped the U.S. dollar bond market in 2013, raising $2 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds.

The 10-year bond yielded 2.942 percent, or 105 basis points over the comparable U.S. 10-year Treasury note, and the 30-year bond 4.181 percent, or 150 basis points over the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, the ministry said.

Demand for the bonds totaled $8.3 billion from over 200 investors in 30 countries. The interest on the 10-year bond was the lowest ever paid by the Israeli government in a dollar offering, the ministry said.

Israel is rated A1 by Moody’s Investors Service, A+ by Standard & Poor’s and A by Fitch Ratings, all with a stable outlook.

Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citi were underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; editing by Jeremy Gaunt, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.