FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO resigning due to illness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO resigning due to illness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yossi Beinart, the chief executive of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), intends to resign due to illness, the Israeli bourse said on Wednesday.

Beinart in June took a leave of absence and his deputy, Gal Landau, has been filling in.

The TASE said its board on Thursday will decide on forming a search committee to select a new CEO.

A former CEO of the North American Derivatives Exchange (NADEX), Beinart became head of the Tel Aviv exchange in January 2014.

"During his tenure, Yossi contributed greatly to the exchange in one of its most difficult periods in its history," TASE said in a statement.

TASE, which is struggling with falling trading volumes and a declining number of listed companies, is in the process of a demutualisation plan that has already been approved by the bourse's members and Israel's cabinet. It still needs parliament's approval.

A senior Nasdaq official earlier in the day said TASE must make significant changes or it will run itself out of business. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.