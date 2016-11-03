FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange appoints Itai Ben-Zeev as CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 10 months ago

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange appoints Itai Ben-Zeev as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE) board has appointed Itai Ben-Zeev as chief executive officer starting in 2017, the bourse said on Thursday.

Ben-Zeev, 41, will replace Yossi Beinart, who in September said he would resign following a leave of absence due to illness. Gal Landau-Yaari has been acting CEO since and will stay on through the end of the year.

Ben-Zeev was head of Bank Leumi's capital markets division and has worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Israel and London.

The TASE has been battling a drop in trading volume and company listings.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.