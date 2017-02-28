FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Tel Aviv exchange looks to cross-listings to increase volume
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 6 months ago

Tel Aviv exchange looks to cross-listings to increase volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Israel may soon allow major international companies to be cross-listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as part of a broader effort to improve slumping trade volumes.

The initiative passed its main hurdle on Tuesday when parliament's finance committee approved a bill to let the exchange register shares from up to 50 foreign-listed companies, each with at least a $50 billion value, on a new, separate trading platform.

The Finance Ministry called it a "non-voluntary cross-listing" system - the company itself need not agree or be involved at all in the process. Many of Israeli regulatory requirements will not apply.

Israel already allows dual listing, which is a stricter process that results in shares trading on the main exchange.

"The amendment is meant to diversify the investment options on the stock exchange and increase interest in it," Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said.

More than 200 companies have been de-listed in Tel Aviv over the past decade and trade volumes have slumped, averaging 1.27 billion shekels ($343 million) in 2016, down from 1.45 billion in 2015 and 2 billion a day in 2010.

The bill requires a final parliamentary vote. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.