FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading on Fridays needed to move Israel to MSCI Europe index
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Trading on Fridays needed to move Israel to MSCI Europe index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Trading on Fridays is a necessary requirement to have Israel included in the MSCI Europe index, the chief executive of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Tuesday.

Currently TASE conducts trading from Sundays to Thursdays but is studying a move to a Monday to Friday week.

Yossi Beinart also told a news conference that the exchange is looking at a reform that will require new entrants to the main stock indices in Tel Aviv to be related to Israel. Foreign companies already included in the main indices such as Mylan and Perrigo would likely remain in the indices.

The stock exchange is also planning a new investment platform for private growth companies with sales of about $10-$50 million that need new investment. For this purpose TASE is in talks with Nasdaq for a joint venture.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.