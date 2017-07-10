JERUSALEM, July 10 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange could
pass the 2 billion shekel ($564 million) mark for daily trading
within a year, Israel's securities regulator said on Monday,
after several years of slumping trade volumes and few new
listings.
The exchange has made major reforms aimed at boosting trade,
including taking the exchange private, loosening regulation for
companies looking to list and removing hurdles for new trading
members.
"A few years ago our bourse was like a ship on a collision
course with an iceberg," said Shmuel Hauser, chairman of the
Israel Securities Authority, at a capital markets conference.
"Open-heart surgery was needed, and that's what we did."
Average daily trade volume of 2.1 billion shekels in 2010
had halved by 2012, in part because Israel lost out on passive
inflows following a market upgrade by MSCI. Only three new
companies joined the exchange in 2012, compared with 22 in 2010,
with many local firms preferring to list abroad.
But volumes have steadily recovered, reaching an average of
1.5 billion shekels a day in 2017, up 20 percent from 2016. And
while the total number of companies on the exchange fell to 452
in 2016 from 600 in 2010, more new companies are looking to
join.
"I hope trade volumes will grow to 2 billion shekels a day,
and more, within about a year. I expect the number of new
companies on the bourse to grow by more than 30 companies,"
Hauser said.
Hauser is also pushing the government to approve tax breaks
for stock market investors and wants a foreign partnership.
"I look forward to cooperating with a foreign exchange. If
not Nasdaq, it will be the exchange in London. If not London,
the Deutsche-Bourse exchange, and if not that, the Toronto
exchange," he said, without elaborating.
($1 = 3.5430 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and
Susan Thomas)