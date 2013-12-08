FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-British military chopper makes unexpected West Bank landing
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-British military chopper makes unexpected West Bank landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from British Ministry of Defence)

JERUSALEM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A British military helicopter made an unscheduled landing on Sunday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank because of a “technical malfunction”, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

There were no casualties in the incident on Sunday afternoon and Israeli troops were “securing the scene”, she added.

The Israeli spokeswoman said the helicopter had “made an emergency landing in the Jordan Valley as a result of technical malfunction”.

The British Ministry of Defence described the landing as “precautionary” rather than an “emergency” but declined to elaborate.

Sky news website said the RAF helicopter had been en route from the Jordanian capital Amman to Cyprus when it was forced to land.

The Israeli spokeswoman denied a report that the aircraft had landed in an Israeli minefield, but would not say exactly where it came down. (Additional reporting by James William in London; writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.