Bank of Israel head calls for steps to lower risks of 2-year budget

TEL AVIV, May 8 (Reuters) - A two-year budget is liable to make it difficult for the government to respond to unexpected changes, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Sunday in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

These risks can be reduced by allocating a larger internal reserve and allowing for greater flexibility in the budget, Flug said.

“If the government and the Knesset (parliament) choose to adopt a two-year budget, it is very important to avoid the problems we have seen in the past with such a budget, particularly an accumulation of budgetary commitments that over time become harder to include,” Flug said.

Budget debates have repeatedly brought down governments, most recently in late 2014 when Netanyahu was forced to call a snap election after he failed to pass the 2015 fiscal plan.

Netanyahu has reportedly been pushing his coalition partners to give final approval to a budget for 2017-2018 by July to prevent his fragile alliance from collapsing over the plan.

Flug said allocating a larger reserve in a two-year budget would enable the government to deal efficiently with unexpected expenditure needs that will almost certainly arise during the course of the budget’s implementation.

Should state revenues be lower than forecast, spending the reserve can be avoided.

“The longer the budget’s horizon, the more important it is that it focuses on dealing with the state’s long-term challenges,” Flug said.

After last year’s election, Israel operated on the 2014 budget for most of 2015. Lawmakers approved a 13-month budget covering December 2015 through 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)