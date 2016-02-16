FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Israel Secondary Fund set to close $100 mln fund
#Funds News
February 16, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Israel Secondary Fund set to close $100 mln fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in managing partner’s name)

JERUSALEM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Israel Secondary Fund (ISF) is in advanced stages of raising $100 million for its second fund, ISF II, that will provide liquidity to the private equity and venture capital market by acquiring stakes in Israel-related funds and companies.

ISF’s first fund was founded in 2009 and has $50 million under management. It held direct and indirect stakes in more than 100 companies and has realised 30 exits, including the acquisition of navigation firm Waze by Google and the Nasdaq offering of SolarEdge.

“The secondary market has been developing rapidly in recent years in Israel and it continues to grow at an accelerated pace,” said ISF Managing Partner Dror Glass, citing investments of over $30 billion in Israeli funds and technology companies in the past decade that created an Israeli secondary market potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Today, companies are staying private for longer, and build very significant business activity before going public or being acquired. As a consequence, there has been a growing need by entrepreneurs and investors for liquidity in the years preceding an exit.” (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
