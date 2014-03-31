FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel needs large 2015 spending cuts, tax income -cbank chief
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Israel needs large 2015 spending cuts, tax income -cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said the government will need tax hikes and spending reductions of 20 billion shekels ($5.7 billion) to meet next year’s budget deficit target.

The Finance Ministry has set a budget deficit target of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2015.

Flug said to meet the aim, state spending cuts of 12 billion shekels will be required, while tax revenue will need to bring in another 8 billion - either in tax hikes or improved tax collection.

“Certainly there will need to be ... an adjustment on the side of spending and an increase in tax revenue,” Flug told a news conference on Monday, noting the government had committed to too much spending in recent years.

She added that Israel will likely meet its 2014 budget deficit target of 3 percent.

$1 = 3.5000 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.