UPDATE 1-Israel needs large 2015 spending cuts, tax income -cbank chief

JERUSALEM, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said the government will need tax hikes and spending reductions of 20 billion shekels ($5.7 billion) to meet next year’s budget deficit target.

The Finance Ministry has set a budget deficit target of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2015.

Flug said to meet the goal, state spending cuts of 12 billion shekels will be required, while tax revenue will need to bring in another 8 billion.

“Certainly there will need to be ... an adjustment on the side of spending and an increase in tax revenue,” Flug told a news conference on Monday, noting the government had committed to too much spending in recent years.

Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are under pressure to hold the line on taxes since the cost of living in Israel has risen sharply the past few years.

Some taxes rose last year but Lapid cancelled across-the-board income tax hikes planned for the start of 2014 after Israel recorded a 2013 budget deficit of 3.15 percent of GDP, well below a target of 4.65 percent.

Tax revenue last year was boosted by payment of some 3.6 billion shekels of “trapped profit” by large companies. Trapped profit is earned by multinationals after they received tax breaks to invest in Israel. The ministry sought to give firms incentives to repatriate some of this profit and generate tax income for the government.

Flug said taxes do not necessarily need to rise to generate income.

“Of course, tax income can be increased by improving the collection system and reducing ‘black capital’, and by cancelling various tax breaks - and we have a long list of tax breaks - and by raising tax levels,” Flug said. “The more that we can use the first two methods, the need to raise tax levels will be reduced.”

She noted that Israel should post a budget deficit of around 3 percent of GDP this year, in line with the state’s target, while the debt-to-GDP ratio looks to dip to 67 percent - far lower than other Western countries.

Flug also said she planned to set up a financial stability board, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund. It will include cooperation between the banking, savings and insurance, payments and clearing and securities regulators.