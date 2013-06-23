FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenkel chosen as next cenbank chief to succeed Fischer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Frenkel chosen as next cenbank chief to succeed Fischer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 23 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday they appointed Jacob Frenkel as the country’s next central bank chief.

Frenkel was governor of the central bank between 1991 and 2000 and was widely credited with reducing inflation in Israel, liberalising the country’s financial markets and removing foreign exchange controls.

If approved by the cabinet, Frenkel will succeed Stanley Fischer, who steps down at the end of the month after eight years on the job. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.