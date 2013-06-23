Frenkel chosen as next cenbank chief to succeed Fischer

JERUSALEM, June 23 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday they appointed Jacob Frenkel as the country’s next central bank chief.

Frenkel was governor of the central bank between 1991 and 2000 and was widely credited with reducing inflation in Israel, liberalising the country’s financial markets and removing foreign exchange controls.

If approved by the cabinet, Frenkel will succeed Stanley Fischer, who steps down at the end of the month after eight years on the job. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)