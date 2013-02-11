FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Israel won't make rate decisions around Passover, Sukkot
February 11, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Israel won't make rate decisions around Passover, Sukkot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Monday it will not make interest rate decisions around the week-long Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot as data are received with a lag and activity levels are low due to the holidays.

In 2013, the rate decision will not be made at the end of April and at the end of September. Therefore the rate set at the end of March will be in effect for April and May, and the interest rate set at the end of August 2013 will be in effect for September and October.

Passover falls in March or April and Sukkot is celebrated in September or October.

The Bank of Israel said its monetary policy committee maintains the authorisation to change the interest rate in the intermeeting periods, should it deem it necessary. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

