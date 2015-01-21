FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli central bank warns of financial system risk from home-price decline
January 21, 2015

Israeli central bank warns of financial system risk from home-price decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Israel’s central banks said on Wednesday the main risk to the stability of its financial system is the high exposure of banks and households to the housing market.

“The financial system is exposed to the risk of a sharp decline in home prices, which could result from a domestic or external shock that leads to a sharp and rapid increase in interest rates or from a recession that negatively impacts on borrowers’ income,” it said in a report said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

