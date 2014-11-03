All monetary policy tools remain on table -Bank of Israel chief

HAIFA, Israel, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel is still studying the use of unconventional tools to move inflation back to within its target range, central bank chief Karnit Flug said on Monday.

Israel’s government has set an annual inflation target of 1-3 percent a year but the country moved to deflation in September when consumer prices fell 0.3 percent on an annual basis.

“The Bank of Israel is committed to meeting the inflation target and supporting economic activity,” Flug told an economic conference.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.25 percent last week, saying two rate cuts totalling a half-point were sufficient for now.

“The interest rate is almost at zero ... and we are examining the use of different tools to achieve our target policies, while we are closely monitoring developments in inflation, economic growth, the global economy and the exchange rate.”

Last month during IMF meetings in Washington, Flug voiced openness to further interest rate cuts or using other unconventional policy tools to push inflation back to within the target range.

Flug also said a big depreciation in the shekel - which has weakened some 10 percent versus the dollar since July - would ultimately help the economy.

“The depreciation is expected to improve the competitiveness of the trade sector and this will support economic growth,” she said.

Israel’s economy is estimated to grow some 2.2 percent in 2014 and 3 percent in 2015.

Flug criticised the government for proposing a sharp rise in spending for 2015 while holding taxes steady. The Finance Ministry has raised the 2015 budget deficit target to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product from an initial 2.5 percent to accommodate higher defence spending in the wake of a war in July and August against Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Expansionary budgets encourage economic growth, but “it involves a rise in the government’s debt and interest rate payments, which increases the burden in the years to come,” Flug said, adding that returning to a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio will require a “great fiscal effort” starting in 2016.

Parliament has yet to approve the 2015 budget. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)