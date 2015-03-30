UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel raises adequate FX reserves level to $70-$110 bln

(Adds details, quote, shekel reaction)

JERUSALEM, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel raised the level of foreign exchange reserves it deems adequate to hold on Monday, a move that leaves more room to maneuver should it need to intervene and stabilise the shekel.

The bank said it raised the range to $70-$110 billion from a level of $65-$90 billion set in 2010. The country’s foreign reserves grew by $4 billion in 2014 to a total of $86.1 billion, it said.

Having an adequate level of foreign exchange “helps the central bank do its job,” the bank said in its 2014 report on foreign currencies.

The Bank of Israel has been intervening heavily to stabilise the shekel. It bought $7 billion in 2014 in an effort to moderate exchange rate volatility and offset the effect that new natural gas production may have on the currency.

The new adequacy level represents 23-36 percent of the 2014 gross domestic product and is actually less than the 28-39 percent level of the range in 2010, due to the strengthening of the dollar.

The shekel weakened to 3.97 per dollar at 1157 GMT, compared with 3.9627 right before the central bank’s announcement. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and Tom Heneghan)