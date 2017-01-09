All 4 Israel MPC members voted to hold benchmark rate at 0.1 pct

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - All four rate setters at Israel’s central bank voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 22nd straight month on Dec. 26, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

Policymakers cited continued deflation, where the annual inflation rate held at -0.3 percent in November, and strong economic growth led by consumer spending and a labour market that is “near to full employment.”

Israel’s economy grew a provisional 3.8 percent in 2016.