Israel inflation, growth don't support rate change -cbank minutes
April 6, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Israel inflation, growth don't support rate change -cbank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its short-term interest rate on March 23 on the view that the effect of the previous month’s rate reduction had not yet been exhausted, according to the minutes of the discussions published on Monday.

The central bank had held its rate ILINR-ECI at an all-time low of 0.1 percent, a move that all five monetary policy committee members supported.

“In addition, the increase in inflation expectations and the growth environment do not support a change in the interest rate environment. In particular, in view of the risks deriving from the asset markets, including the corporate bond and housing markets,” the bank’s minutes said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

