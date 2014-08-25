FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate to 0.25 pct, all-time low
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 25, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate to 0.25 pct, all-time low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel lowered its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 0.25 percent from a previous 0.5 percent on Monday, its second straight monthly reduction aimed at boosting economic growth.

All 10 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move, which came amid a seven-year low in the inflation rate and data showing Israel’s economy was weakening.

Growth is forecast at 2.9 percent in 2014 but the central bank has said the Israel-Hamas war could shave a half point off of that figure. In the second quarter, the economy grew an annualised 1.7 percent, well below expectations.

Israel’s annual inflation rate eased to 0.3 percent in July - below the government’s target range of 1-3 percent - with some policymakers blaming weak consumer demand for the benign inflation. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.