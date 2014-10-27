FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.25 pct
October 27, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a second straight month on Monday after signs of slight economic improvement reduced the immediate need for a rate cut.

Eight of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move, with four others predicting a rate reduction of 0.1-0.15 percentage point. The central bank lowered its key rate by a combined half-point in July and August.

Hurt partly by a summer war with Palestinian militants in Gaza, Israel’s economy is expected to slow to a growth rate of around 2.2 percent in 2014 from 3.2 percent in 2013. The economy grew an annualised 1.9 percent in the second quarter, revised up from a prior estimate of 1.5 percent while other data showed improvement.

Israel in September moved to deflation, with the annual inflation rate falling to -0.3 percent, the first time it has been negative since 2007. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)

