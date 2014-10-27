UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel holds rates, says Q3 activity may have shrunk

(Adds details, Bank of Israel statement, shekel reaction, analyst comment)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a second straight month as expected on Monday, saying two recent rate cuts had not yet impacted inflation and economic activity.

The central bank said activity may have declined in the third quarter due to the effects of Israel’s war against Palestinian militants in Gaza in July and August. Meanwhile inflation is now in negative territory.

Yet, the Bank of Israel indicated that its combined rate reductions of a half-point in July and August that brought the key rate to an all-time low were sufficient for now.

“The Bank of Israel wanted to prevent broadcasting a message of panic,” said FXCM Israel analyst Moshe Shalom.

While eight of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move, four others predicted a rate reduction of 0.1-0.15 percentage points.

“The monetary (policy) committee is of the opinion that the effects of the recent interest rate reductions ... have not yet been fully reflected in activity and in inflation, and in light of that decided to keep the interest rate unchanged this month,” the Bank of Israel said in a statement.

Israel in September moved to price deflation, with the annual inflation rate falling to -0.3 percent, the first time it has been negative since 2007.

Similarly, inflation expectations for the coming year have moved below the government’s annual target range of 1-3 percent, while two-year inflation expectations are at 1 percent.

“Expectations for longer terms declined as well, though they are near to the midpoint of the target range,” the central bank said.

In an Oct. 10 interview with Reuters, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug voiced openness to reducing rates further or using unconventional policy tools to boost inflation.

Israel’s economy is expected to slow to a growth rate of around 2.2 percent in 2014 from 3.2 percent in 2013. The economy grew an annualised 1.9 percent in the second quarter, revised up from a prior estimate of 1.5 percent while other data showed improvement.

Most indicators this month signal that activity in the third quarter slowed, and perhaps even declined, the bank said.

“We believe there is no factor in the short term that can create inflation and awaken the level of internal demand in the economy and therefore the interest rate level could stay low for a prolonged period,” said Uzi Levi, an analyst at Infinity Investment Group.

The shekel gained to 3.768 per dollar after the announcement from nearly 3.79, largely as a rate cut was partly priced in. It has depreciated some 10 percent since July.

“Continued depreciation will support a recovery in exports and in the tradable sector as a whole, and is expected to contribute to returning the inflation rate to within the target range,” the Bank of Israel said. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)