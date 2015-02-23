UPDATE 2-Israel central bank cuts key rate to 0.1 pct, cites shekel's gains

* Shekel up 2.6 pct this month vs dollar

* Central bank trying to prevent slump in exports

* Israeli inflation at annual rate of -0.5 percent in Jan

* Analysts see possible quantitative easing (Adds details, analysts’ comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate on Monday, to a record low of 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent in an effort to halt gains by the shekel and combat deflation, and analysts believe further measures are possible.

The central bank had been forecast to keep rates unchanged throughout 2015, but policymakers were apparently worried that a strenthening shekel will set back growth. A weakening of the currency helped boost exports and economic growth in the last quarter of 2014.

The shekel fell some 15 percent from July to the end of January, then gained 2.6 percent against the dollar this month and 3.3 percent in terms of the nominal effective exchange rate, the Bank of Israel noted.

“Continued appreciation is liable to weigh on growth in the tradable industries -- exports and import substitutes,” it said in a statement.

“The Monetary (Policy) Committee is of the opinion that in view of the increased rate of appreciation, and its possible effects on activity and inflation, reducing the interest rate to 0.1 percent is the most appropriate step at this time.”

Exports account for about 40 percent of economic activity.

The shekel weakened by over 1 percent to 3.90 per dollar after the rate cut. Key stock indexes gained 0.5 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond price jumped 1.1 percent, with its yield dropping to a three-week low of 1.72 percent from 1.84 percent.

“The global currency war requires significant steps to maintain a reasonable rate of growth in exports, which are the foundation of Israel’s economy,” said Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman brokerage. “If data do not improve, another rate cut is possible and even the start of quantitative easing.”

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug in recent months has indicated she was open to using unconventional policy tools, such as buying bonds.

WAR INFLUENCES GROWTH

Ofer Klein, head of economics and research at Harel Insurance and Finance, said that Israeli short-term rates may turn negative if the shekel continues to strenghten. Others believe the bank could return to intervening in the exchange market.

The central bank last cut rates in July and August by a combined half-point to support economic growth, which was slowing because of the Gaza war. The economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter, but a preliminary estimate for the fourth quarter showed a 7.2 percent spurt.

“The high rate of growth in the fourth quarter came against the background of the recovery from the effects of (war), and primarily reflected growth in public consumption, and growth in exports that continued in January as well in view of the cumulative depreciation since August,” the bank said.

Deflation has persisted since September, with the annual inflation rate at -0.5 percent in January. The central bank cited expectations that inflation will remain below the government’s annual 1-3 percent target in the short term.

Another reason for lowering the rate, the Bank of Israel said, was further monetary easing by other central banks.

Monday’s cut was the first time since early 2005 -- just before Stanley Fischer took over as central bank chief -- that the Bank of Israel moved less than a quarter-point. Eleven of 12 economists polled by Reuters had expected the MPC to stand pat.

The Bank of Israel also narrowed the interest rate corridor in the credit window and the commercial bank deposit window from ±0.25 percent to ±0.1 percent. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Larry King)