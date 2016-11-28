UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel holds key rate as inflation trend improves

(Adds details, comments from Bank of Israel, analyst)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 21st straight month on Monday, citing optimism over the inflation trend and economic growth, while casting a close eye on the future of U.S. policy.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change by the central bank, which is widely expected to keep rates steady until at least late 2017.

"The Bank of Israel ... will prefer to examine the U.S. Federal Reserve's and the new administration's steps, especially since higher U.S. rates are expected to lead to a stronger dollar," said Ilan Artzi, chief investment officer of brokerage Halman-Aldubi.

Israel's annual inflation rate ticked up to -0.3 percent in October from -0.4 percent in September, but stayed well below the government's annual target range of 1-3 percent. Israel has now been in a deflation trend for 26 months.

"While inflation ... over the past 12 months remains negative, an increase in the annual inflation rate has been apparent for several months, as the effects of the decline in energy prices and of initiated price reductions abate," the central bank said, referring to tax cuts.

It noted that while short-term inflation expectations have stayed below target, at around 0.5 percent, "medium-term and long-term expectations increased this month, mostly after the results of the U.S. election became known, and were affected by the increase in inflation expectations worldwide."

Israel's economy grew an annualised 3.2 percent in the third quarter, according to the government's initial estimate that followed a 4.9 percent pace in the second quarter.

The central bank said the picture of economic activity remains positive, driven by consumer demand. The data, it added, "are consistent with the picture conveyed for some time by the labour market, of a continued increase in wages and employment."

Still, "there is considerable uncertainty regarding the changes that will occur in U.S. economic policy in the medium term and their effect on Israel's economy," the central bank said, reiterating that monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable time.

The shekel was at 3.856 per dollar after the rates decision, largely unchanged from its fixing. The bank said, though, that the shekel remains strong and continues to weigh on exports. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)