FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a third straight month on Monday after improvement in the inflation outlook.

Most economists expected no move in the wake of the annual inflation rate moving to -0.5 percent in April from -1.0 percent in March, while inflation in a year’s time looks to rise to 0.9 percent, very close to the government’s 1-3 percent annual target.

The shekel has given back some of its recent gains to also relieve some pressure for a rate cut.

Israel’s economy grew a weaker-than-expected 2.5 percent in the first quarter, although analysts pointed to a jump in private spending as a good sign for the economy, which is forecast to grow 3.2 percent this year.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.