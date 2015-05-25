Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent

TEL AVIV, May 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a third straight month on Monday after improvement in the inflation outlook.

Most economists expected no move in the wake of the annual inflation rate moving to -0.5 percent in April from -1.0 percent in March, while inflation in a year’s time looks to rise to 0.9 percent, very close to the government’s 1-3 percent annual target.

The shekel has given back some of its recent gains to also relieve some pressure for a rate cut.

Israel’s economy grew a weaker-than-expected 2.5 percent in the first quarter, although analysts pointed to a jump in private spending as a good sign for the economy, which is forecast to grow 3.2 percent this year.