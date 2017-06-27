By Steven Scheer
| TEL AVIV, June 27
TEL AVIV, June 27 Israel's financial system
remains strong despite low interest rates but still faces a
"significant risk" from exposure to the housing market, the Bank
of Israel said on Tuesday.
Despite a near-zero interest rate environment, financial
firms continued to strengthen in the first half of 2017 due to
stronger economic growth boosted by low unemployment and an
expansion of consumer spending, the central bank said in its
semi-annual financial stability report.
"With that, an assessment of the systemic risks to the
economy shows that financial institutions and households
continue to be exposed to the risk of a possibility that there
may be a sharp decline in home prices," it said.
Housing credit and credit to the construction and real
estate industry as a share of total domestic credit to the
non-financial private sector increased to some 52 percent in
2016 from about 37 percent in 2008, although the growth rate
moderated significantly in the past year, the bank said.
"The risk is increasing in view of the large exposure to
non-housing consumer credit, which is highly correlated to
housing credit," the central bank report said.
"In the event of a shock leading to a sharp increase in the
interest rate or a significant negative impact to borrowers’
income, with a sharp decline in home prices, it may have an
effect on the stability of the financial system, and
particularly the banking system within it."
The central bank noted that there has been some moderation
in housing market activity of late limiting price gains, a
decline in the volume of residential housing transactions and a
decrease in the amount of mortgages issued.
"A continuation of the apparent moderation in activity in
the real estate market and in the pace of housing price
increases in recent months will lead to a decline in the risk
level of the financial system," the report said.
But the continued significant increase in non-housing credit
to households may expose the financial system to credit risks on
the part of households, especially as a new reform to increase
competition in credit supply is being implemented, it added.
The central bank believes the reform will change the
structure of the market and may sharply boost credit to
households and debt repayments.
Another possible risk to the system could come from the bond
market in the wake of yield spreads on corporate bonds
continuing to drop to all-time lows.
"High corporate bond prices expose the financial system to a
greater risk of a turnaround in the trend accompanied by a sharp
decline in prices," the bank report said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Mark Heinrich)