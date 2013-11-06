FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel rates to stay low while global policy expansionary -Flug
November 6, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Israel rates to stay low while global policy expansionary -Flug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EILAT, Israel, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Israeli interest rates will remain low as long as global rates stay at low levels, incoming Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Wednesday.

Flug has been acting central bank chief since Stanley Fischer stepped down at the end of June. Under her leadership, she surprised markets by lowering Israel’s benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1 percent in late September. The bank held rates in its latest decision on Oct. 28.

“As long as monetary policy in developed countries, particularly the United States, is expansionary, our interest rates will also remain low,” Flug said at an economic conference.

Flug said very low inflation has made it possible for easy monetary policy but such rate levels encourages taking mortgages in the absence of other investments and leads to higher housing prices. She said the low rate environment was one of the main short-term challenges for Israel’s economy.

