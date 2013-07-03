FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frenkel clears key hurdle in cenbank chief nomination
July 3, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Frenkel clears key hurdle in cenbank chief nomination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 3 (Reuters) - The appointment of Jacob Frenkel to head Israel’s central bank cleared a key hurdle when a judicial commission gave its approval on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid nominated Frenkel as Bank of Israel governor to replace Stanley Fischer, who stepped down on Sunday after eight years on the job.

Frenkel, currently chairman of JPMorgan Chase International , was Bank of Israel governor from 1991 to 2000 when he gained a reputation as an inflation hawk..

His appointment first needed approval from the Turkel Committee, a panel headed by a retired justice who oversees all appointments of senior civil servants. Officials were not immediately available for comment on the decision.

Following the commission’s approval, the cabinet will shortly vote to confirm the nomination, after which Frenkel will be formally appointed by Israeli President Shimon Peres. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ori Lewis)

