Frenkel withdraws candidacy for Bank of Israel chief
July 29, 2013 / 5:23 PM / 4 years ago

Frenkel withdraws candidacy for Bank of Israel chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 29 (Reuters) - Jacob Frenkel on Monday dropped his bid to lead the Bank of Israel in the wake of a suspected shoplifting incident in 2006.

“I notified the prime minister and the finance minister today that I have removed my candidacy,” Frenkel said on Channel 10 TV.

Israel’s Turkel committee, which vets all appointments of senior civil servants, had been looking into the matter and asked Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein to examine the incident before it decided on Frenkel’s appointment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid nominated Frenkel last month as governor to replace Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years in the post. They said in a statement a new candidate would be named in the coming days.

Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and former vice chairman of insurer AIG, was Bank of Israel governor from 1991-2000 when he gained a reputation as an inflation hawk. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Ron Askew)

