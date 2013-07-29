UPDATE 1-Frenkel withdraws candidacy for Bank of Israel chief

(Adds details, comments from prime minister, finance minister)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 29 (Reuters) - Jacob Frenkel on Monday dropped his bid to lead the Bank of Israel in the wake of a suspected shoplifting incident in 2006.

“I notified the prime minister and the finance minister today that I have removed my candidacy,” Frenkel said on Channel 10 TV.

Israeli media reported earlier in July that Frenkel was detained at Hong Kong airport in 2006 on suspicion of stealing cologne from a duty-free shop. He was later released without charge.

Israel’s Turkel committee, which vets all appointments of senior civil servants, had been looking into the matter and asked Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein to examine the incident before it decided on Frenkel’s appointment.

Many commentators and citizens groups had called on Frenkel’s nomination to be withdrawn.

Frenkel called the incident a “misunderstanding” and said he has been the subject of a campaign of delegitimisation.

“I have been humiliated,” he said, adding in an interview with Channel 2 television the incident did not involve cologne, but a “big bag” the authorities had suspected he left a shop without paying for, but later realised there had been a mistake.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid nominated Frenkel last month as governor to replace Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years in the post.

They said in a statement a new candidate would be named in the coming days. It was not immediately clear who would be nominated but before Netanyahu persuaded Frenkel to accept the post, deputy governor Karnit Flug - who is currently acting Bank of Israel governor - and Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo Leiderman were considered top candidates.

Netanyahu, however, prefers someone with international experience.

Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and former vice chairman of insurer AIG, was Bank of Israel governor from 1991-2000 when he gained a reputation as an inflation hawk.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Lapid said they regretted Frenkel’s decision, and blamed it on what they called a “direct result of an atmosphere of vilifying someone without giving him the right to defend himself.”

Frenkel “could have brought great benefit to the Israeli economy amid the global financial crisis,” they said. “In the atmosphere that exists today, we are not far from the day when no one will want to come near public life.” (Additional reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Ron Askew)