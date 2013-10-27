FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli government approves Flug as central bank governor
October 27, 2013 / 9:53 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli government approves Flug as central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel’s government on Sunday approved the appointment of Karnit Flug as the new governor of the Bank of Israel.

Flug, 58, who has been acting governor since her predecessor Stanley Fischer stepped down in June, was chosen on Oct. 20 to officially take over as head of the central bank, ending a rocky nomination process.

She was quickly sanctioned by a vetting panel, but the decision still required formal government approval.

“The government unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Karnit Flug as the governor of the Bank of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that came as the cabinet held its weekly meeting.

The statement quoted Netanyahu as saying: “Karnit Flug has the right background and experience and she has performed very well in her post over the past several months.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Andrew Roche)

