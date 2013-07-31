FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leo Leiderman chosen as next Bank of Israel chief
July 31, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Leo Leiderman chosen as next Bank of Israel chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid said they nominated Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo Leiderman as the next Bank of Israel governor.

Leiderman will replace Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years on the job. He beat out Fischer’s deputy, Karnit Flug, who was considered the front runner.

Netanyahu and Lapid had initially chosen former Jacob Frenkel, Israel’s central bank chief in the 1990s, but Frenkel withdrew his bid earlier this week amid a suspected shoplifting incident in 2006. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Ron Askew)

