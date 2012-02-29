FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel to sell $300 million in water tech to China
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
February 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

Israel to sell $300 million in water tech to China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Israel on Wednesday signed a deal to sell China water technology valued at $300 million for use in the agriculture sector, the Israeli Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The deal was signed by both countries’ finance ministers in Beijing during a visit to China by Israeli Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz.

Israel is a world leader in water technology products and has pioneered drip irrigation that was developed for arid Middle Eastern conditions. No details of the companies or technology involved in the deal were in the statement.

It has been increasing its exports to China in recent years as its two largest trading partners, Europe and the United States, have been in the throes of an economic slowdown.

“Israel considers the deepening of economic ties with China to be a very important strategic target for both countries,” Steinitz saud in the statement.

The statement also said officials from the two countries had discussed possible natural gas exports by Israel to China and that Chinese Finance Minister Xie Xuren said “talks would begin soon”, although it gave no more details.

Israel has made several huge offshore natural gas discoveries over the past three years that will ensure its energy independence for decades and even make it an exporter, although the first field will be online in the second quarter of 2013.

Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.