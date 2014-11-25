FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conglomerate Israel Corp moves to Q3 profit on Zim debt deal
November 25, 2014

Conglomerate Israel Corp moves to Q3 profit on Zim debt deal

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest holding companies, swung to a large profit in the third quarter, boosted by a gain from its ceasing control of its shipping unit Zim.

Israel Corp said on Tuesday it posted a quarterly net profit of $719 million, compared with a loss of $84 million in July-September 2013.

In August, Zim - hard hit by the prolonged global economic downturn - completed a $3.4 billion debt restructuring that included a debt-equity swap with creditors of about $1.4 billion, reducing Israel Corp’s share in Zim to 32 percent from nearly 100 percent.

As a result, Israel Corp recorded a gain of $796 million.

Zim’s quarterly loss deepened to $65 million from $44 million. Excluding the effect of the debt restructuring the loss narrowed to $20 million.

Israel Corp’s bottom line was also helped by higher profit at its Israel Chemicals and IC Power units, as well as a move to a net profit at Oil Refineries.

Chipmaker TowerJazz, another Israel Corp subsidiary, recorded a narrower loss in the quarter, while Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery Automobile Co, posted a wider loss.

Israel Corp last month said it will list a company comprising some of its less profitable assets in Tel Aviv and New York and inject about $100 million into the business, in an attempt to boost the value of its core businesses and attract a broader range of investors. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

