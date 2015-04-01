Israel Corp loss widens on writedown for Kenon spin-off

TEL AVIV, April 1 (Reuters) - Israel Corp, one of Israel’s largest conglomerates, reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter due to a writedown following the spin-off of some assets into a new company called Kenon Holding.

Israel Corp on Wednesday posted a quarterly net loss of $464 million, compared with a $406 million loss a year earlier. It recorded a loss of $401 million for ceased activities following the spin-off in early January.

Israel Corp transferred to Kenon its holdings in five units: chipmaker TowerJazz, shipping line Zim, Qoros Automotive -- a joint venture between Israel Corp and China’s Chery Automobile -- IC Power and IC Green Energy.

It retained its holdings in chemicals unit Israel Chemicals (ICL), and Oil Refineries, Israel’s biggest refinery.

ICL, the world’s sixth-largest potash producer, earned $108 million excluding one-off items, down from $195 million the previous year.

Oil Refineries swung to a profit in the quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)