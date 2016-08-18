Israel Corp Q2 revenue, profit up

JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Holding company Israel Corp reported on Thursday higher second quarter profit and revenue, boosted by stronger performance of its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (ICL) and a drop in expenses.

* Net income for the quarter nearly doubled to $81 million from $43 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion.

* Israel Corp said potash producer ICL contributed $59 million for the second quarter, up from $37 million in the same period 2015. Its other unit, Oil Refineries, Israel's biggest refinery, contributed $32 million, down from $41 million.

* Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies, spun off many of its assets into a new company, Kenon Holdings , about two years ago. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)