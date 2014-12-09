UPDATE 1-Israeli shekel jumps vs dollar in possible start to correction

(Adds stock and bond prices)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s shekel strengthened by 1.2 percent against the dollar on Tuesday in what might be the start of a correction after the greenback failed to break through the 4-shekel level.

The shekel had shed 2.5 percent in the past week following the collapse of Israel’s governing coalition after just 20 months and the setting of a new election in March.

It has lost about 16 percent of its value versus the dollar since July, depressed by a combination of weakening Israeli growth, interest rate cuts and general dollar strength.

“The (exchange rate) has moved a long way in a short period of time. Dollar-shekel was overbought and fundamentals agree it was overbought, so we are having a correction,” said a dealer at a large Israeli bank.

The Bank of Israel fixed the shekel at 3.9440 per dollar -- its most robust level since Dec. 1 -- from 3.9910 on Monday. After the fixing, it gained to 3.926.

Dealers said the dollar, which surged from below 3.4 shekels in July to touch a 27-month high on Monday, had tried but failed to break above the 4 level. The dollar has not been worth more than 4 shekels since September 2012.

“Everyone got ahead of themselves thinking dollar-shekel was going to 4.20,” the dealer said, adding that local and foreign players were selling dollars. “We’re coming to year-end so we will have a lot of movement, correction and consolidation.”

The move may partly reflect expectations the Bank of Israel will buy about $450 million of foreign currency in December.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank said it would buy $3.1 billion under the gas programme in 2015.

Forex broker FXCM Israel said that once the dollar-shekel rate failed to crack 4, a correction had started. “Falling below 3.95 could turn the momentum and accelerate the downward correction,” it said in a report.

The shekel’s weakness will likely boost exports and increase inflation levels from a current annual rate of -0.3 percent.

Israel’s economy is projected to grow 2.2 percent in 2014, when a summer war in Gaza dragged on activity.

The benchmark 10-year bond price gained 0.4 percent to yield 2.39 percent, halting a week-long skid that saw its yield soar to as high as 2.44 percent from 2.08 percent on Nov. 30.

Tel Aviv share prices reversed early gains, with the TA-100 index closing 1.2 percent down as U.S. stocks opened sharply lower. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)