FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu says to minimize future limits on Israeli cyber exports
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu says to minimize future limits on Israeli cyber exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassured Israel’s tech companies on Tuesday that he would keep any export limitations imposed on Israel’s flourishing cyber security sector to a minimum.

The defence ministry this month floated a proposal regarding export curbs on cyber companies, emphasising the need to restrict the sale of technologies that could potentially be used to carry out serious cyber attacks.

Israel had a strong year in cyber sales and investments in 2015, capturing a sizable share of the global market and boosting exports, which are a major economic driver. “My goal is to enable that growth, that productivity, while maintaining a very narrow band of interest of national security,” Netanyahu told the Cybertech conference, a major industry gathering in Tel Aviv.

“I don’t want you to fall on your face as you’re beginning to develop something,” added Netanyahu.

Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.