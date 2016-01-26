Netanyahu says to minimize future limits on Israeli cyber exports

TEL AVIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassured Israel’s tech companies on Tuesday that he would keep any export limitations imposed on Israel’s flourishing cyber security sector to a minimum.

The defence ministry this month floated a proposal regarding export curbs on cyber companies, emphasising the need to restrict the sale of technologies that could potentially be used to carry out serious cyber attacks.

Israel had a strong year in cyber sales and investments in 2015, capturing a sizable share of the global market and boosting exports, which are a major economic driver. “My goal is to enable that growth, that productivity, while maintaining a very narrow band of interest of national security,” Netanyahu told the Cybertech conference, a major industry gathering in Tel Aviv.

“I don’t want you to fall on your face as you’re beginning to develop something,” added Netanyahu.