Israel Discount Bank sells another 3.2 pct stake in First Int'l

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Monday it sold a 3.2 percent stake in smaller rival First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) for 180 million shekels ($50 million).

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said it sold 3.21 million shares of FIBI, the country’s fifth-largest bank, at 56 shekels each.

FIBI’s shares were down 0.3 percent at 57.03 shekels in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

Discount must trim its stake in FIBI under anti-trust rules.

So far in 2014, it has reduced its holdings in the bank to 18.24 percent from 26.45 percent. It needs to reach 10 percent by the end of 2015.

In the latest transaction on Monday, the shares were sold to several institutions in an off-exchange deal. Discount said it will not sell more FIBI shares in the next 30 days at a price lower than 56 shekels and that the transaction will have a negligible effect on the bank’s profit in the third quarter.

In recent quarters, Discount’s profit had been hurt by a provision for the decline in value for its holdings in FIBI.