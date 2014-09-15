FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Discount Bank sells another 3.2 pct stake in First Int'l
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Israel Discount Bank sells another 3.2 pct stake in First Int'l

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Monday it sold a 3.2 percent stake in smaller rival First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) for 180 million shekels ($50 million).

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said it sold 3.21 million shares of FIBI, the country’s fifth-largest bank, at 56 shekels each.

FIBI’s shares were down 0.3 percent at 57.03 shekels in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

Discount must trim its stake in FIBI under anti-trust rules.

So far in 2014, it has reduced its holdings in the bank to 18.24 percent from 26.45 percent. It needs to reach 10 percent by the end of 2015.

In the latest transaction on Monday, the shares were sold to several institutions in an off-exchange deal. Discount said it will not sell more FIBI shares in the next 30 days at a price lower than 56 shekels and that the transaction will have a negligible effect on the bank’s profit in the third quarter.

In recent quarters, Discount’s profit had been hurt by a provision for the decline in value for its holdings in FIBI.

1 US dollar = 3.6233 Israeli shekel Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.