Israel Discount Bank gets 1.6 bln shekels in commitments for debt issue

JERUSALEM, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

* Israel Discount Bank, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said on Sunday it received commitments of close to 1.6 billion shekels ($417 million) from investors in preparation for a possible bond offering.

* Discount said it had accepted 700 million shekels worth.

* Annual interest for the subordinated debt in the institutional offering is 3.6 percent.

* Discount noted the bank intends to hold the offering in the coming days. ($1 = 3.8398 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)