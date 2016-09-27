Discount Bank accepts 481 mln shekels in bids for its shares

TEL AVIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Tuesday it has accepted precommitments from institutional investors for 481 million shekels ($128 million) worth of shares that it plans to sell in an offering of shares and options.

The price per unit of 150 shares was set at 1,039.5 shekels, reflecting a price per share of 6.93 shekels, a 1.5 percent premium to its close on Monday.

Discount said it is selling a total of 80.4 million shares in an offering to the public.

Israel’s fourth-largest bank also said it accepted precommitments from institutions for 77.8 million shekels worth of options.

The bank had said on Monday its board had authorised an offering of stock and options. The offering is still subject to regulatory approval.

“The offering is being carried out against the backdrop of accelerated growth in the bank’s credit portfolio and is aimed at enabling the realisation of the business growth potential, increasing profitability and improving the efficiency ratio and return on equity,” the bank said on Monday.

Earlier this month Discount approved an efficiency plan that is expected to help reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people in the next five years. ($1 = 3.7490 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)