Israel Discount Bank Q4 profit slides on one-off items

TEL AVIV, March 9 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit due to a provision for early retirement and a loss from the sale of a subsidiary.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest lender, said on Monday it earned 5 million shekels ($1.2 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 72 million a year earlier and expectations of 10 million shekels in a Reuters poll.

Excluding non-recurring items such as an early retirement provision and a 50 million shekel loss from the sale of Discount Bank Latin America, net profit was 237 million shekels in the quarter.

The bank warned last month its quarterly profit would be near zero due to non-recurring items.

Net interest income fell to 1.04 billion shekels from 1.07 billion, while credit loss expenses fell to 84 million shekels from 123 million.

Discount’s core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.4 percent under Basel 3 from 8.9 percent at the end of 2013.

Israel’s banking regulator has mandated banks to hold core Tier I ratio of at least 9 percent by the start of 2015 as part of a global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.