UPDATE 1-Israel Discount Bank profit down on one-off items

TEL AVIV, March 9 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit due to non-recurring items, in line with last month’s profit warning, but underlying fundamentals were strong.

Once Israel’s most troubled bank, the third-largest lender has begun to turn itself around, cutting costs, selling off unprofitable assets and improving its credit portfolio.

“I am very optimistic even though I know the path is still long,” Chairman Joseph Bachar told a news conference on Monday.

Discount earned 5 million shekels ($1.2 million) in the quarter, compared with 72 million a year earlier.

Excluding non-recurring items such as an early retirement provision and a 50 million shekel loss from the sale of Discount Bank Latin America, net profit was 237 million shekels.

The bank warned last month its quarterly profit would be near zero due to non-recurring items.

Discount’s headcount dropped by 560 positions, or 8 percent, in 2014.

Its shares were up 2.5 percent to 6.55 shekels in afternoon trade, compared with a flat blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index and a 0.8 percent rise in the banking index.

“Discount is our top pick among Israeli banks,” Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates the shares “overweight”, said in a clients’ note. “We believe the bank has room to rerate despite the challenging macro environment.”

Trading at a 33 percent discount to its historical average, the valuation does not give new management credit for its strategic plan, Rosner added.

After years of shrinking, the bank’s loan book grew by 3.7 percent year over year, driven by 6.8 percent growth in consumer loans.

In addition to selling its Latin American unit, Discount is in the process of closing its London branch and is reviewing its small Swiss operation. At the same time, it is adding resources to its New York branch, where it sees strong growth potential.

“We believe the United States is right for us and we have a significant bank there with critical mass,” said Lilach Asher-Topilsky, who took over as Discount’s chief executive a year ago.

Discount’s core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.4 percent under Basel 3 from 8.9 percent at the end of 2013, surpassing the banking regulator’s minimum requirement of 9 percent.