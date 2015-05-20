FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit jumps more than expected
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit jumps more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a higher than expected 85 percent jump in quarterly profit, as credit loss provisions fell.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Wednesday it earned 242 million shekels ($62.5 million) in the first quarter, up from 131 million a year earlier and above a forecast in a Reuters poll of 219 million shekels.

Interest income was up 0.2 percent at 1.02 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses slid 57 percent to 32 million shekels.

Discount’s core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was unchanged from the end of 2014 at 9.4 percent under Basel 3.

The bank said it was examining closing its Swiss operation but did not elaborate

$1 = 3.8724 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.