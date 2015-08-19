Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit boosted by drop in salary expenses

JERUSALEM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a 68 percent rise in quarterly profit to beat estimates, boosted by an early retirement programme that sharply lowered salary expenses.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Wednesday it earned 270 million shekels ($70 million) in the second quarter, up from 161 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 226 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Discount’s profit in the 2014 quarter was weighed down by provisions for a retirement plan, without which its net profit would have amounted to 352 million shekels.

Salary and other expenses fell 25.4 percent while overall expenses were down 14.6 percent.

Discount’s credit loss recoveries were 28 million shekels, down 20 percent from a year ago. Net interest income dipped 0.5 percent to 1.095 billion shekels.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.5 percent from 9.4 percent at the end of 2014.