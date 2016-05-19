FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit falls
May 19, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a lower quarterly net profit that met expectations due in part to a one-time increase in tax expenses.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned 179 million shekels ($46.5 million) in the first quarter, down from 252 million a year earlier and in line with a forecast of 179 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding a one-time tax expense of 50 million shekels, Discount recorded quarterly profit of 229 million shekels.

Credit loss expenses rose 43.8 percent to 46 million shekels while net interest income increased 3.6 percent to 1.06 billion shekels.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, slipped to 9.4 percent in Basel III terms from 9.5 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8482 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch)

