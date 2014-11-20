FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Discount Bank Q3 profit falls less than forecast
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Israel Discount Bank Q3 profit falls less than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank, the country’s third-largest lender, reported a smaller-than-expected 15 percent drop in profit in the third quarter as credit loss charges fell sharply and expenses narrowed.

The bank said on Thursday it earned 234 million shekels ($61 million) in the quarter, down from 276 million in the year-earlier period but above an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 201 million.

Excluding a special provision for an early retirement scheme, the bank earned 254 million shekels.

In August Discount said it would eliminate over 1,000 jobs in the coming years out of a total of 9,800, mostly via early retirement. The bank said it is in the process of offering early retirement to 250 workers.

Net interest income fell 3 percent to 1.06 billion shekels, while operating expenses slipped 0.7 percent. Credit loss charges fell to 40 million shekels in the quarter from 171 million a year ago.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.3 percent from 8.9 percent at the start of the year. (1 US dollar = 3.8441 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.