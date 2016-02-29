FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Discount Bank Q4 profit rises less than expected
February 29, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Israel Discount Bank Q4 profit rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a smaller-than-expected gain in quarterly profit, hurt by higher provisions to cushion against loan defaults.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Monday it earned 60 million shekels ($15 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 4 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 152 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding one time items, such as selling stakes in its Swiss and Latin American units as well as for a retirement plan, Discount recorded a quarterly profit of 93 million shekels.

Credit loss expenses rose 16.7 percent to 98 million shekels while net interest income edged up 0.4 percent to 1.04 billion shekels.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.5 percent in Basel III terms from 9.4 percent at the end of 2014.

$1 = 3.9092 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

