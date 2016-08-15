FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit boosted by one-time Visa share sale
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit boosted by one-time Visa share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a 46 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat expectations due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.

Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Monday it earned 393 million shekels ($103 million) in the second quarter, up from 270 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 314 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding the sale of Visa shares and other one-off items, Discount's profit was 11 percent lower at 241 million shekels.

Credit loss expenses in the quarter were 58 million shekel, versus income of 28 million a year ago. Net interest income increased 5.5 percent to 1.16 billion shekels.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, held steady in Basel III terms at 9.5 percent.

$1 = 3.8076 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.