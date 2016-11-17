FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Israel Discount Bank Q3 profit rises less than expected
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 9 months ago

Israel Discount Bank Q3 profit rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly net profit but fell short of expectations due to higher expenses and credit loss charges.

Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Thursday it earned 188 million shekels ($49 million) in the third quarter, up from 168 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 209 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Credit loss expenses in the quarter were 141 million shekels, versus 85 million a year ago. Net interest income increased 11 percent to 1.19 billion shekels.

Expenses rose 4 percent amid an early retirement plan, in which about 500 workers will be able to retire by the end of 2016. So far, 250 employees have taken the offer.

Discount's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.8 percent from 9.5 percent at the end of 2015.

$1 = 3.8512 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
